Kanguva to clash with Jigra: Suriya and Alia Bhatt's films to release in October

Suriya is all set to create havoc with his high-octane action-saga Kanguva directed by Siva. The upcoming fantasy film based on the concept of time travel have been loved by the audiences for its grand VFX and war sequences in the promos. The lead actor has now unveiled the release date of his ambitious project. However, the film has to face competition from Alia Bhatt's Jigra as well. (Also read: Kanguva: Suriya-Bobby Deol's war scene shot with 10,000 people) Suriya's Kanguva will be clashing with Alia Bhatt's Jigra on October 2024.

Kanguva to release in Dussehra 2024

Suriya shared a poster of his character from the film as the wariror with his sword. The picture was captioned as, “In cinemas…10-10-2024 worldwide.” While tweeting the post, the actor wrote, “Dear all…It’s 10th October 2024.” A user commented, “All the best from Thalaivar fans (fire and blast emojis). A fan wrote, “The dates are locked (heart emoji) and close the gates (hot face emoji).” Another fan commented, “All the best Anna (heart emoji) You have Telugu audience support as always.” A user also pointed out, “Once again, the king has reclaimed his throne. #Kanguva will shatter all existing box office records to become Kollywood's first 1000cr film.”

Kanguva vs Jigra box office clash

For the unversed, Alia's Jigra is also releasing on October 11, therefore, there is going to be a box office clash. The movie is a co-production of Alia's home-banner Eternal Sunshine Production and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Vedang Raina in a crucial role.

About Kanguva

Kanguva features Suriya in a double role and Bobby Deol as the antagonist named Udhiran. The teaser for Kanguva showcased adrenaline-pumping sequences, including battle scenes, aerial action, and fight scenes. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani. The epic action-thriller also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash in pivotal characters.

Kanguva will have a worldwide theatrical release in 3D and IMAX formats.