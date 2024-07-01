Step inside Bobby Deol's massive home in Mumbai where he lives with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and family. Watch

Inspired by fond tales and memories, Bobby Deol's home embodies his family's life story. The actor has lived in his Juhu bungalow for five decades. In a new interview with Curly Tales, Bobby opened the doors of his family home and it is full of traditional Indian decor and touches. Also read | Bobby Deol talks about Bollywood brainwashing people; being let down by writers, directors: ‘I wanted to get out of it’ Bobby Deol's home is located in Mumbai's Juhu. (Photo credit: YouTube/Curly Tales)

Bobby said the home has mostly been put together by his wife, Tanya Deol. The actor and Tanya share the huge house with their two sons – Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol – as well as Bobby's parents – Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur – and his brother Sunny Deol and family.

The house has a calm and warm vibe

The interiors feature light wooden furniture, a warm colour palette of beiges and browns and lots of Indian art and artefacts. While the home has a modern-meets-traditional vibe, with its wooden flooring and huge glass doors, it has an inviting, homely feel and the muted and earthy colour scheme adds to it.

Hand-painted and carved wall art pieces and lots of interesting light fixtures add character to the common areas. There are solo photos of Bobby as well as family photos and paintings scattered throughout the property.

The living room is a calm and warm spot, uncluttered and classic-yet-contemporary with its comfy L-shaped sofa, and glass windows and doors. Colours and textures interplay here – from intricate art to colourful cushions. Visual interest peaks in the room with its carved wooden divider. The dining room and living room spill into each other seamlessly with a wide floor plan. The rest of the home follows a minimal but comfortable design.

Bobby Deol's latest projects

Bobby Deol, who starred in films such as Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, among others, has been on a roll ever since he featured as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

In the coming months, he will reportedly be seen in several projects, including Alia Bhatt's YRF spy film. As per reports, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia and Sharvari. Bobby will also be seen locking horns with Suriya in Kanguva.