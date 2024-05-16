Diljit Dosanjh thanks ‘veere’ Karthi for showering praise on Amar Singh Chamkila

Tamil actor Karthi watched Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkeela on Netflix and was all praise for the film on X (formerly Twitter). The actor penned a note praising lead actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s performances in the movie, apart from AR Rahman’s music. Diljit reacted to the praise, calling Karthi ‘veere’. (Also Read: Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila had a child with first wife after welcoming kid with Amarjot: 'I cut the scene') Karthi loved Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh's performances in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Karthi reviews Amar Singh Chamkila

Karthi wrote that he loved how well Imtiaz wrote the film, praising the whole team for pulling it off. He wrote, “Watched #AmarSinghChamkila…. a beautiful film that portrays an artist from his true sense. Mesmerizing performances by @diljitdosanjh and @ParineetiChopra. Brilliant writing and narration by #ImtiazAli. @arrahman sir’s music transports us to the glory of that musical era. Kudos to the whole team for this moving experience.” Diljit re-shared his post, writing, “Thx Veere,” with angel and pray emojis.

Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the life of the titular musician and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film delves into their rise to fame and eventual assassination. It was released in April on Netflix. Talking to Zoom, Imtiaz revealed that he thought Chamkila’s first wife would attack him after the film’s premiere in Mumbai.

He said, “Chamkila’s family was at the screening. His first wife Gurmail Kaur was there. Amarjot and Chamkila’s son Jaiman Chamkila was there. Chamkila’s daughters were also there. When I was watching the film, his first wife was sitting right next to me and I was thinking that there are some sensitive scenes in the film, should I just pull back or go back before she attacks me or something like that? But when the screening got over, she hugged me and everybody was so happy with the way that Chamkila was portrayed because we were hoping that they like it.”

Upcoming work

Karthi is currently filming for Nalan Kumaraswamy’s Vaa Vaathiyaare. Diljit will soon star in Jatt & Juliet 3.