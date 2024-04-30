Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife says Amarjot's family took ‘everything’ after his death: ‘I was helpless’

Ever since Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has been receiving wide acclaim. The film delves into the journey of the famous Punjabi singer who was shot by masked gunmen. His second wife Amarjot was also killed. As per a report in Indian Express, the late singer's first wife Gurmail Kaur shared in an interview with Love Punjab on their YouTube channel how Amarjot's family took everything from her. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali thought Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife would attack him at screening, but here's what happened) Amar Singh Chamkila was already married when he met Amarjot. (HT File)

What Gurmail shared

During the interview, Gurmail opened up about her journey and said in Punjabi: “I have witnessed a lot of hardships after he passed away. He was the light of our lives, but also the sole breadwinner. The children were very young, and I was helpless. We didn’t see a penny of his earnings, because the court cases started after he died. They went on for 15 years, but we eventually won. The judge took witness statements from people in our village. They testified that I was his wife. After he passed, there were a lot of hardships. I would earn money, and also manage the family. Our youngest son couldn’t take his father’s passing, and he died after being run over by a car. It was a very difficult time. But I made sure my daughters got an education.”

What happened after Chamkila was killed

She further continued that Chamkila would some times bring Amarjot along with him and Gurmail would host them. “We didn’t have any domestic disputes, but after Chamkila died, our house was swept clean by them. They took everything, including the house. Didn’t even leave a spoon behind. But who had the energy to fight them at the time. They had no reason to visit me after his passing," she added.

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer and his wife who were assassinated at a young age. Diljit Dosanjh played the character of Chamkila whereas Parineeti Chopra played his singer-wife Amarjot. It released on Netflix on April 12.

