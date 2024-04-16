Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and their fans love this Amul doodle celebrating Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and their new film Amar Singh Chamkila are enjoying a lot of love on social media since the movie's release. Now, even dairy brand Amul has sent their sweet congratulations to the film's team. (Also read: Amar Singh Chamkila review: Diljit Dosanjh delivers a delectable act in this melodious yet tragic musical biopic) Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh shared the Amul doodle on social media.

The Chamkila Topical

On Monday, Amul shared a fresh new doodle on Instagram and Twitter, inspired by Chamkila. It shows Diljit's Chamkila in a blue kurta pyjama and Parineeti's Amarjot in a floral suit, holding butter toasts in their hands while belting out songs on a stage. “Ek chammach khila (feed it to me with a spoon),” read the bold words on top. Amul also called Chamkila ‘Punjab da buttar’.

“#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh makes waves in the Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman hit musical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila,” Amul team captioned the post. Fans of the movie were happy with the artwork. “Super... both this image and movie,” read a comment. “Super creative for an awesome movie,” commented another.

Diljit and Parineeti liked the post and shared it on their social media handles. Even filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who called Chamkila the ‘best biopic ever made in India’, posted the Amul topical on his Instagram stories.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to praise the film and its cast. She posted a film poster rating on her feed and congratulated Imtiaz Ali, Diljit, cousin Parineeti (whom she affectionately calls Tisha), and the team, saying it looks impressive. She wrote, "Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (sic)."