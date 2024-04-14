Diljit Dosanjh shocked as Imtiaz Ali reveals Shah Rukh Khan called him 'best actor in the country'

Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on April 12. In the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's new Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, the biopic's director Imtiaz Ali joined Diljit and Parineeti as they promoted Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the Punjabi singer and performer. Answering a question, Imtiaz revealed what actor Shah Rukh Khan told him about Diljit. Also read: Before Amar Singh Chamkila, 5 must-watch musical biopics for your binge-list Diljit Dosanjh was speechless after Imtiaz Ali said on The Great Indian Kapil Show that Shah Rukh Khan once told him Diljit was the best actor in the country. (File Photo)

'Diljit is the best actor in the country'

When asked why Imtiaz picked Diljit for the role of Chamkila, even though they had never worked together before, the filmmaker said, "Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ne bola tha ki agar iss mulk mein sabse acha koi actor hai, toh woh apne Diljit paaji hai (Shah Rukh Khan told me Diljit is the best actor in the country)."

A speechless Diljit looked at Imtiaz in disbelief as Parineeti Chopra said 'wow'. Diljit in his witty style then said that perhaps Shah Rukh was 'in the mood', seemingly after a few drinks.

Imtiaz then continued to answer why Diljit was his first choice for the role, saying, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar Diljit paaji ne mana kar diya hota toh ye film shayad ban hi nahi sakti thi (If Diljit had declined Amar Singh Chamkila, may be it would not have been made). Toh we were very, very lucky. Iss se better cast nahi mil sakti thi (We could not have gotten a better cast). Dono (both Diljit and Parineeti) because Parineeti is an actor and a singer and also someone, who was ready to gain 15kg for this biopic. So it was wonderful."

In Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh is seen with Parineeti Chopra.

About the film

Singer and actor Diljit is seen as the lead in the Imtiaz film, Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the Punjabi singer. The biopic also stars Parineeti as his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film's synopsis reads, "A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death."

