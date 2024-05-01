Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila had a child with first wife after welcoming kid with Amarjot: 'I cut the scene'

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has shared that Amar Singh Chamkila had a child with his first wife, Gurmail, after his second wife, Amarjot, gave birth to Jaiman. Speaking with News18, Imtiaz also spoke about Gurmail's reaction after watching the film. He also talked about how he brought Gurmail and Amarjot's families closer. (Also Read | Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife says Amarjot's family took ‘everything’ after his death: ‘I was helpless’) Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the lives of Amarjot and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Imtiaz on Amarjot and Gurmail’s families

Imtiaz said, "Amarjot and Gurmail’s families were there and were trying to take pictures with me separately. But I told them ki ek picture saath mein lo (take one picture together). Jaiman calls Gurmail mummy ji. Things happen in life but if they all can stick together, it’s always good. After she (Gurmail) saw the film with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, she told me that she loved it. She hugged me and cried. We all got emotional. Her feedback at that point was really positive.”

Imtiaz talks about Chamkila’s another child with 1st wife

Imtiaz added, "There’s so much that happened in Chamkila’s life that’s so interesting and also contributes to the scope of the story. There’s so much more that happened between them. So, I had a really tough time condensing everything and still not lose the entertaining and relevant themes. He (Amar) had another child with Gurmail after having a child with Amarjot. The circumstance of that has been explained to me by Chamkila’s sister. I’ve it on record and I had written a scene about it also but had to cut it down because it was somehow a bit less relevant than the ones that were already there.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the popularity of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit Dosanjh portrays Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra essays the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix.