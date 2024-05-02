Teen Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song in old Doordarshan clip; fans are in awe of her unchanged looks. Watch

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the success of her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila and all the praise and love she is getting for her performance. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as late Punjabi singer Chamkila and Parineeti as his wife and singing partner, Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti sings Amarjot's songs throughout the movie and many fans were surprised by her singing talent. But did you know that she always had a keen interest in singing. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she decided to marry Raghav Chadha without knowing if he was already married, had kids) Parineeti Chopra featured in a special program for DD Chandigarh many years ago.

Parineeti's DD days

We have now found an old video of Parineeti from 2004, when she took part in a special program for Doordarshan Chandigarh. Parineeti was just 16 then, still years before her acting debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. The video shows Parineeti with a bunch of other children, all singing a patriotic song, Desh Ki Sewa. She looks beautiful in an orange suit, light makeup and her hair styled in a short elegant bob that was all the rage among teenage girls in the early 2000s.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A person reacted to the clip posted on YouTube by DD Chandigarh three years ago and wrote, “These Songs presented by Parineeti Chopra and colleagues were produced under my co-ordination at DD Chandigarh in 2004, no body knew that this little star Parineeti will become our proud proud star in Bollywood. I always feel very delighted to see again and again. All the best Pari ahead too. Dr NS Manhas Director, Head of Programmes, DD Chandigarh.”

Reactions to the video

Parineeti's fans were also in awe of her unchanged looks. “Gosh!! She hasn't changed a bit! Face is exactly the same,” read a comment on Instagram. “She looks the same how come,” commented another person. “Ye konsa battery stopper lagaya hua hai isne (What has to used to stop herself from ageing)? before vs before,” commented a person.

Parineeti made her big screen singing debut with 2017's Meri Pyaari Bindu. Her song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi was a hit. “Honestly, it was nerve-wracking. I am always singing. I have even sung on stage before but singing on the mic is on another level. Now, I understand why playback singers are geniuses because for that, you require talent. Thankfully, I think I performed okay for the first song,” she had told HT about singing for the movie, seven years ago.