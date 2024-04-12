Amar Singh Chamkila Twitter reviews: Fans 'seriously out of words on how good' Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh's film is

Fans love Amar Singh Chamkila

The movie has received praise from critics as well as fans. The audience have been 'mesmerised' by the film as well as Imtiaz and Diljit Dosanjh. After watching the film, a fan wrote, "Just watched the #Chamkila. Heartiest congratulations to Diljit bhai @diljitdosanjh for extraordinary performance as famous Punjabi singer Amor Jhot Singh Chamkila @arrahman and the entire team." A person tweeted, "Chamkila. Nobody else could have played Chamkila as well as @diljitdosanjh and @ParineetiChopra performed an equally good job. #Chamkila."

Audience praised Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh

A social media user commented, "Just watched #AmarSinghChamkila on Netflix! I'm seriously out of words about how good the movie was! Everything was done with the utmost perfection. @diljitdosanjh ek he toh dil hai, kitni baar jitoge (I've only one heart, how many times will you win it)?" "Watched #Chamkila & all I want to say is - THIS IS CINEMA!! Take a bow, you two, #DiljitDosanjh #ImtiazAli," read a tweet.

"What an amazing movie, @diljitdosanjh you killed it with ur brilliant performance as Chamkila, it was quite impressive! Especially my father being a huge fan of Chamkila's songs, appreciated it so much," said another fan. "#AmarSinghChamkila @diljitdosanjh most earnest and sincerest performance I've seen in mainstream Hindi movie in recent times and will be remembered!!" wrote another person.

People laud AR Rahman's music

"@arrahman and his team have weaved elevated creativity. Imtiaz Ali's cinema is like street theatre cinematised on big screens!" tweeted another fan. "A tragedy relevant & impactful regarding themes of censorship & morality while being set close to 40 years ago. While #ParineetiChopra is solid, #DiljitDosanjh puts forth a performance that will be remembered for years! LOVED IT!" shared an X user.

More about Chamkila

Chamkila was a grassroots singer who ruled street concerts in the 1980s Punjab. He was shot dead along with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

