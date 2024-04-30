Parineeti Chopra says she decided to marry Raghav Chadha without knowing if he was already married, had kids

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the positive response for her performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor's wedding with politician Raghav Chadha was also one of the biggest newsmakers of 2023. Parineeti, in her interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, spoke about her dreamy love story with Raghav. (Also read: Parineeti was 'judged' when she couldn't afford ₹4 lakh monthly fitness expenses) Parineeti Chopra recalls deciding to marry Raghav Chadha without knowing who he was.

Parineeti recalls first meeting with Raghav

While speaking about her relationship with her husband, Parineeti recalled, “We met at an event in London, and usually, I’d just say hi and move on, but this time, I said, ‘Let’s meet for breakfast’. Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day. I had no idea who he was an what he did. I literally looked him up after the breakfast. I learned about all the work he’s done, and we realised, not even in weeks, in days, that we would get married.”

She further added, “I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me.”

About Parineeti-Raghav wedding

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza also attended the wedding. Raghav is a politician associated with Aam Aadmi Party.

Parineeti was recently seen in Imitiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. While Diljit played the titular role, Parineeti portrayed his wife Amarjot Kaur in the musical biopic. Amar Singh Chamkila can be streamed on Netflix.