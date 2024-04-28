Parineeti Chopra says 'people judged her a lot' when she couldn't afford 4 lakh a month for fitness trainer, dietician

Parineeti Chopra is getting praise for her performance in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, the actor got real about her financial struggles in the initial years of her acting career. She said she didn't make a lot of money and was even advised to rethink her Bollywood career if she couldn't afford fitness expenses. Also read: Did being Priyanka Chopra's cousin give Parineeti Chopra ‘unfair advantage’? Here's what she said Parineeti Chopra at an event for Amar Singh Chamkila in Mumbai on March 28, 2024. (File Photo/AFP)

'I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood'

Parineeti said that she doesn't come from a wealthy background as she recalled being advised to hire a personal fitness trainer and a nutritionist, both costing around ₹2 lakh per month, to lose weight.

The actor said, “I don’t come from a very rich background. I’m actually a very simple, middle-class girl. I genuinely don’t understand Bollywood. I genuinely don’t know how people in Mumbai operate. I don’t have these high-flying friends. I don’t have a trainer, stylist, everything already ready for me. And people who were already from here and already knew this world judged me a lot.”

'If you can’t afford it, shouldn’t be in this profession'

Parineeti added, “I was like, ‘I don’t have ₹4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film. And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? It's important for your job. I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid ₹5 lakh for my first film (Ladies vs Ricky Bahl). That won't even cover even one month of everything. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’ And I felt like that's so wrong on so many levels.”

She also recalled a time when people would suggest what she should wear, but she couldn't afford it and felt judged for that. Parineeti also spoke about how flying business class and first class didn't happen for her until much later in life. It wasn't until after completing her fifth film and checking her bank account that Parineeti realised she could finally afford to buy the things she desired, like bags and shoes.