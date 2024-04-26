Did being Priyanka Chopra's cousin give Parineeti Chopra any ‘unfair advantage’? Here's what she says

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the appreciation for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor spoke with Raj Shamani on his podcast where she opened up about favoritism in the industry and how being related to Priyanka Chopra can only lead you towards the first film, but after that, the journey is hers. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra weighs in on favouritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps') Parineeti Chopra has reacted to the perception that she has advantage in her career because of being related to Priyanka Chopra.(Instagram)

What Parineeti said

In the interview, when Parineeti was asked whether she had an ‘unfair advantage’ by being related to Priyanka, she said: “If being related to Priyanka Chopra could’ve helped my career, then I wouldn’t have had any flops in my career. I’ve seen such lows in the last 10 years.”

'You might get your first chance'

When she was further asked to comment on the topic, she continued, “Every person who has had some association in the industry is actually under a lot of pressure. You might get your first chance, first audition, first meeting, but after that, you’re on your own and it’s more difficult to prove yourself. The comparisons will never end. So, what happens is, you can be a complete outsider, and it’s very difficult to survive. Or, you could be related to somebody and get that first meeting, but after that, your journey is your own.” She added that even if nepotism did not matter, favouritism is the bigger issue. She said one must be talented and have a good PR game in the industry to survive.

Parineeti recently took to her Instagram account and penned a note of gratitude for receiving praise for her work. “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) PARINEETI IS BACK,” she wrote in the post. In Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is a musical biopic on the late Punjabi singer. It was released on Netflix on April 19.

