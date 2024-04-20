 Parineeti Chopra weighs in on favouritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi
Parineeti Chopra weighs in on favouritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2024 05:28 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up on favouritism being preferred over meritocracy in Bollywood.

Parineeeti Chopra is currently receiving accolades for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti, who has seen several ups and downs in her career, has made some revelations about favouritism in Bollywood. The actor, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about ‘camps’ in the Hindi film industry. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she's started following politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha: ‘Ab toh karna padta hai’)

Parineeti Chopra recently opened up on favouritism in Bollywood.

Parineeti Chopra opens up on ‘Bollywood camps’

Parineeti opened up about lack of work opportunities in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla. She said, “I am just saying that there are camps, there are circles, there are favourites. Two people who are similarly talented, who can bring the same thing to the table, one will be a favourite and one will be not and the one who is not will lose the work opportunity which is why I really urge that this becomes a meritocracy. So if I am able to bring that talent, if I am able to bring that same amount, then I must also get the opportunity and not lose it because I don't have a relationship or I am not in your camp or I am not in your clique.”

Parineeti Chopra's gratitude post for fans

On receiving praises from fans and movie critics, Parineeti recently penned a gratitude post on her Instagram handle. She captioned it as, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!”

Amar Singh Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is a musical biopic on the late Punjabi singer. Amar Singh Chamkila was nicknamed as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab' because of his popularity among fans. The Diljit-Parineeti starrer is avaialable for streaming on Netflix.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra weighs in on favouritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps'
