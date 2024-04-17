Parineeti Chopra says she's started following politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha: ‘Ab toh karna padta hai’

Parineeti Chopra has opened up about her marriage with politician Raghav Chadha in a rare instance. She told Bollywood Hungama that while she was never interested in politics, she's compelled to follow it now. Raghav is an MLA from Punjab and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. (Also Read – Parineeti Chopra dedicates emotional note to fans amid receiving praise for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Yes, I am back’) Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti on following politics after marriage

“Ab toh karna padta hai (I've got to follow politics now). But my complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. He knows nothing about films. He knows a little about music, but he won't know if it's my film song. So I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know' (laughs). So it's sweet. But the best thing is that I actually don't know anything about politics, he doesn't know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That's perfect for me,” said Parineeti.

On not knowing who Raghav Chadha is

Parineeti said she initially didn't even see Raghav as the big deal of a politician he is. “The first time I met him, I had no idea of who he was, what he was. So the people who follow politics and know him were like, ‘You’ve married Raghav!' I said, ‘Yeah, what’s the story here?' But now that I know him and his work, who he is and what he does, he's one of the most impressive people. To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work he's doing. I feel like, ‘How do you do it? You’re just a baby! How's this happening?' So it's nice to be married to someone who's not from the industry. I'm too much of a Sufi soul. I have a life outside of the film industry. So if my husband had also been from this industry, I'd have gone mad. So he's made my life even more normal. I always want normalcy, and he's made my life even more normal. So I'm married to the most wonderful man,” she added.

Parineeti married Raghav last year. They reportedly during their college days in London. On the work front, she was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila.