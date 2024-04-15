Parineeti Chopra dedicates emotional note to fans amid receiving praise for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Yes, I am back’

Parineeti Chopra has been receiving accolades for portraying Amarjot Kaur in Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila. The musical biopic by Imtiaz Ali is Parineeti's first release of 2024. The actor recently expressed her emotions in a heartfelt note dedicated to her fans posted on her social media handles. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila; check out her response) Parineeti Chopra pens emotional note for her fans.

Parineeti Chopra gets emotional about Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti took to Instagram and shared her pictures from Amar Singh Chamkila. She captioned her post as, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A fan commented, "Parineeti Era is Back!!!!! (three hearts and three hands emojis). Another user wrote, “I’m glad you came back with such amazing performance, always loved you since the beginning, thank God. You shine like a star in this movie because you deserve it.”

A fan also wrote, “Chamkila is incredibly compelling and brought so much depth to the story. Your ability to convey Amar Jot was truly captivating. Your dedication to your craft shines through in every scene, and it's clear that you poured your heart and soul into this role. Thank you for your outstanding talent and for bringing such authenticity to the screen. (blessings emoji) keep shining Love from Pakistan”

Earlier, Parineeti wrote a post recalling her shooting experience on Amar Singh Chamkila. She shared a reel with Diljit and wrote, “Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India… recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone (two hearts emojis) #Chamkila Wouldn’t have been the same without my jodidaar @diljitdosanjh!”

Amar Singh Chamkila has music by AR Rahman and is currently streaming on Netflix.