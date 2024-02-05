Parineeti Chopra reacts as Raghav Chadha shares his 'practical' advice on resolving disagreements: Wife is always right

Raghav Chadha, politician and actor Parineeti Chopra's husband, recently discussed how the couple resolved their disagreements and fights. As reported by Pinkvilla, Raghav said that if they disagree, ‘either she convinces me of her point of view or I convince her of my point of view’. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra on husband Raghav Chadha: He motivated for live singing) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot last year.

Raghav talks about his and Parineeti's fights

Speaking at the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Raghav said, “Very early in my married life, I realised that wife is always right (leaving Parineeti Chopra to laugh hysterically), so if you get that right, there are no disagreements. Absolutely. Of course, there are disagreements and one thing that we do or try to do usually is do not sleep over a fight."

Raghav shares ‘practical’ advice on resolving fights

He also said, "If there is a disagreement, either she convinces me of her point of view or I convince her of my point of view or in the rarest of the rare occasions we both agree to disagree and that’s how we resolve a fight, and that’s the most practical way of resolving any major or minor disagreement.”

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. Their wedding took place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians attended it.

Recently, as Parineeti embarked on her musical journey, she received a special appreciation message from Raghav. Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared pictures of Parineeti from her first live show along with a sweet note.

It read, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul--you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you've been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'm always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

Parineeti's upcoming film

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh and Amarjot, along with the members of their musical band, were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

