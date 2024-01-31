Exclusive| Parineeti Chopra on husband Raghav Chadha: He motivated for live singing, he's my backbone, knows my passion

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, Teri Mitti, Matlabi Yaariyaan- Parineeti Chopra has tried her hand at playback singing, like many actors have in the past. But what’s now setting her apart is her quest to establish a second career: live singing. She recently made her on stage debut with her own show at a Mumbai music festival, and is beaming when we catch up with her. Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

“I feel on top of the world. I can’t believe I have done this finally. I have been dreaming of this day for many lifetimes. I can’t believe I have finally started a second career. Right now I get to do acting and music, something no Bollywood actress has done before,” she says.

The 35-year-old, who would participate in music competitions as a child, felt this is the perfect phase in her life to take this step because of many reasons. “I changed agencies last year, and the new management was excited to get me on the stage I dreamt of. I have signed on with the biggest management company of this country, who mange the likes of Arijit Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. These two collectively saw a dream which I saw. You are nothing without your team,” adds Chopra. A special mention of her someone special, politician Raghav Chadha is something she doesn’t miss.

She says, “I got married to a person who motivates me every day, he’s my backbone and literally made me take that step. He himself is a public personality and deals with people every single day. He sees I am passionate about music, and said I should finally do it. A lot of factors came together.” Not many know that Chopra has also sung live on DD channel as a teenager.

Wile she chalks out plans for cutting an album and more live shows in the coming months, the actor shares which songs she sang in her debut performance, “In my head, I was telling myself that I did this one to learn. I wanted to try out music, see how the lights works, the technicals and energy required. It was like going to school! For this show, I wanted to perform songs which mean something to me. I sand Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade, the Maana Ke Hum Yaar, my first which I sang in a studio. I also sang my nana’s favourite song Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo. O Maahi, my biggest hit ever, too was a part. I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.”