Inside pics from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first Lohri together with family

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, celebrated their first Lohri together post marriage. Pictures of the adorable moments surfaced online, shared by Parineeti’s family friend Shweta Singh, according to ANI. The friend shared pictures of the couple on her Instagram stories, much to the delight of fans. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares new Chamkila still to wish Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday) A sneek peek of Parineeti and Raghav's first Lohri

First Lohri for Mr and Mrs Chadha

In one of the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen clicking selfies with their friends. Sharing it, their buddy wrote, “Happy 1st Lohri Mrs Mr Chadha (sic)” In another picture of just Shweta and Parineeti, she called her the ‘cutest’ and tells her she ‘loves her.’ She also thanks Parineeti and Raghav for a ‘lovely evening.’

Parineeti can be seen bundled up in a dark outfit paired with a printed scarf and sindhoor on her forehead, while Raghav is dressed in an all-black sherwani and a matching shawl around his shoulders. One of the pictures shows them posing with Raghav’s mother and uncle.

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding

After much speculation, Parineeti and Raghav made things official when they got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in May last year. The couple were often spotted together at the airport or out and about in Delhi post that, with many curious when they’d tie the knot. They got married in September last year at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their loved ones.

Upcoming work

Parineeti will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next after the 2020 reboot of Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and with critics alike. Chamkila will see her share the screen with Diljith Dosanjh. The film revolves around two Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, with Parineeti playing Amarjot and Diljit playing the titular role. The film tells the story of how Chamkila, his wife Amarjot and members of their troupe were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

