Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was first choice for Animal, Kabir Singh: ‘She felt bad’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. But did you know Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the film? The director revealed it during a conversation with Komal Nahta and said Parineeti initially felt bad about his decision. Also read: Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga for not sharing Animal writing credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga on not casting Parineeti Chopra in his films.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on not casting Parineeti

Sandeep said, "Actually, galti mera hi hai. I said, ‘Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (It's my fault. I told her to forgive me).’ I signed her (Parineeti Chopra) one and a half years before the shoot and for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai (Some things are not meant to be).”

Parineeti felt bad but understood what Sandeep said

“Main kabhi audition main believe nahi karta (I don't believe in auditions). I go with my instinct only. That I know. From day one I have liked her acting and I always wanted to cast her as Preeti also in Kabir Singh but hua nahi uss time (it did not work out). That’s long due. I always wanted to work with her. I told her and she also knows that. I told her, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with another artist.’ She felt bad but she understood why I was saying that,” added the director.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay while Rashmika aka Geetanjali is seen as his girlfriend whom he marries and has kids with. Anil Kapoor plays his father. Triptii Dimri essays the role of Ranbir's extramarital affair. Bobby Deol plays the prime antagonist who is set to take Ranvijay down after the death of his brother.

Animal is one of the most commercially successful films of 2023 despite mixed reviews from critics and a section of audience for allegedly glorifying violence and misogyny. Released on December 1, it recently crossed over ₹500 crore in India at the box office. A sequel titled Animal Park, was recently confirmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Reportedly, Ranbir would have a double role in the next installment.

