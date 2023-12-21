close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga for not sharing Animal writing credits: Deep-seated need of power

Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga for not sharing Animal writing credits: Deep-seated need of power

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 21, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Gazal Dhaliwal pointed out that while Sandeep Reddy Vanga has written the story of Animal, three other writers have co-written the screenplay and dialogues.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known as the screenwriter of Netflix India show Mismatched, has slammed Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for not sharing the screenplay credits of the blockbuster, and hogging the limelight as the “writer-editor-director” of the film. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga says only ‘15-20 jokers’ see Animal's Ranvijay, Kabir Singh as misogynistic)

Gazal Dhaliwal pens a long Instagram post on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

On Sandeep not sharing credits

Gazal took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to post a screenshot from the film's opening credits, which proclaim Sandeep as the “Writer-Editor-Director” of Animal. She said while she's late to the party, she has a “seemingly-small insight” about Sandeep, specifically from the point of view of a screenwriter.

“There is a particular kind of filmmaker who claims the ‘Writer’ title in the top credit of their film, even when there are other writers who have written the Screenplay and Dialogues of the film. It happens a lot, by the way, in our world. These filmmakers have a deep-seated need of power. Even though being a director is the most powerful anyway. For some reason, it would seem that claiming the ‘Writer’ credit is what gives them the biggest high,” wrote Gazal.

She pointed out that while Sandeep has written the story and should've taken credit only for that, other co-writers of screenplay, his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru, and of dialogues, Saurabh Gupta, are relegated to the sidelines.

On Sandeep being a ‘beta male’

Gazal added that while there are numerous things in the film that she found disturbing, she feels “compelled” to write the post for a different reason. She then pulled out the scene where Ranbir Kapoor's protagonist Rannvijay Singh tells his love interest, Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna), that women were historically attracted to alpha males. So the beta males had to come up with things like poetry to attract female attention away from the alphas.

“And I couldn’t help but think – how small, how very petty of this alpha male, who is cooking up words to seduce the woman. By the way, a poet, as we all know, is a ‘Writer’. Which also happens to be a credit some filmmakers find difficult to share,” Gazal wrote further.

Gazal's Qarib Qarib Singlle co-writer and filmmaker Tanuja Chandra commented on her post, “Loved reading this.”

Gazal has co-written Homi Adajania's upcoming crime thriller Murder Mubarak.

