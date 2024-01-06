Parineeti Chopra shares new Chamkila still to wish ‘mera yaara, mera pyaara’ Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday

Parineeti Chopra has unveiled a new still of her and Diljit Dosanjh from their upcoming film, Chamkila. The actor shared the still to wish Diljit on his 40th birthday. Diljit plays Chamkila, while Parineeti plays his singing partner and wife Amarjot, who were killed along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh romances Mouni Roy in new song Love Ya unveiled on 40th birthday. Watch Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Chamkila.

Parineeti wishes Diljit on birthday

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera Chamkila (my loving friend Chamkila)! Happpy bday ji .. Wish you happiness and good health forever. I miss us singing together! And I cannot wait to show the world what we have created in #Chamkila. The music, the magic. @diljitdosanjh.”

Parineeti's brother Sahaj Chopra dropped raised hands and a heart emoji in reaction to the picture. A fan wrote, “Awesome jee. Very nice.” Another commented, “Waiting for the movie, happy birthday.”

More about Chamkila

Chamikla, is being directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. It will release on Netflix this year.

As per the film's plot, it is the true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 1980s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27.

Parineeti on weight gain for Chamkila

Parineeti had recently revealed that she had put on 15 kgs for her role of Amarjot and is now trying to get back to "looking like myself". Sharing a video from the gym, she wrote on Instagram, "I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 kilos for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine."

"I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It's been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let's do this!" she added.

