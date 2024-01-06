Diljit Dosanjh romances Mouni Roy in new song Love Ya unveiled on 40th birthday. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh has two reasons to celebrate today. Firstly, he turns 40. Secondly, he's released a new single and music video on the occasion. Love Ya has his vocals and the video features him with Bollywood actor Mouni Roy. (Also Read: Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Shah Rukh Khan's visuals and Diljit Dosanjh's voice is the crossover we were waiting for. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Mouni Roy in Love Ya.

Love Ya

Diljit took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared the music video of Luv Ya. He wrote in the caption, “Lao ji birthday gift (Here's the birthday gift) (red heart with ribbon emoji) “LOVE YA.” Eh v Pakka Ho Geya Hun Try Karunga Har Saal Tuanu Gift Milda Rave (It's certain that I'll keep trying to give you a gift every year). (Love eyes emoji) Jadon Tak Rab Ne Chayeya (As long as God wishes) (emojis). Video out now on YouTube (red heart with ribbon emoji)."

In the video, Diljit is seen chilling at a party before he spots Mouni Roy dancing in the crowd. They're both twinning in all-white avatars. Later, they romance each other sitting in a vintage car. The second half of the video sees them twin yet again, this time in traditional all-black, as they continue to romance each other and shake a leg on the music.

The track is written and composed by Sagar with additional Music credits to Hunny Bunny and a special thanks to Jaani. The music video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, best known for helming popular music videos of Naagin and Genda Phool.

Mouni wishes Diljit

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and wished Diljit a happy birthday. She shared stills from the music video and wrote, “This very special song is out now on a special day (black heart emoji). Happiest of birthdays @diljitdosanjh May you continue conquering the world with your talent & winning the hearts of everyone you cross paths with your warmth. Love ya x.”

