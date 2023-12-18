Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Shah Rukh Khan's visuals and Diljit Dosanjh's voice is the crossover we were waiting for. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan shared Dunki Drop 6 on Monday, a promotional video for the song Banda. Composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Diljit Dosanjh. The song’s video showcases how Shah Rukh and Taapsee fight against all odds to make their London dreams a reality. (Also Read: Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's love blossoms amid sand dunes) Shah Rukh and Taapsee in a still from Dunki

The song

“Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda….vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love, (If you ask him for love, he will give you his life. He’s the friend you’d always want. And my friend Diljit also gave this song his all. Thank you for making Hardy the man everyone would love.)” wrote Shah Rukh on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Diljit for lending his vocals to the number.

The song’s visuals give a glimpse into what the film will be all about and just how much of a fighter Shah Rukh’s character is. While the actor can be seen dancing to the song in India, the video also shows the issues he and his friends face once they go abroad. It ends with Hardy talking in court and saying, “No, I do not face any threat in my country. No matter how it is, it’s mine. I cannot demean it just to stay in your country.”

Dunki Drops

The makers of Dunki have kept fans engaged with a drop every week leading up to the film’s release on December 21. Dunki Drop 1, a teaser, was on Shah Rukh’s birthday, followed by Dunki Drop 2, which was the song Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 3 was the song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se and Dunki Drop 4 was the film’s trailer. Dunki Drop 5 was the song O Maahi and now, Dunki Drop 6 is the song Banda.

Dunki features a stellar cast with various characters played by Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, presented by Jio Studios and Red Chillies Entertainment, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. It will clash with the release of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire at the box office.

