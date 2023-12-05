SRK’s Dunki trailer breaks the Internet, fans term it ‘cinematic masterpiece’

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden collaboration - Dunki - is set to hit theatres on December 21. The makers have already released a teaser and two songs, and now the trailer has been unveiled as Drop 4. The trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy weaving a captivating narrative of his friendships, roots, and deep connection to his homeland. The trailer is packed with action, drama, and emotions - all interlaced with a generous dose of humour. It ends with Hardy promising to finish the story he started 25 years ago. Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki as Hardy. (Screengrab)

After watching the trailer, people can’t help but share their views on X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Check out what people are saying about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film.

“Dunki trailer is a winner,” wrote Taran Adarsh while sharing the trailer of the film on X.

Here’s what KRK wrote about the Dunki trailer.

An X user termed the Dunki trailer a ‘cinematic masterpiece’.

Another shared the Dunki trailer and wrote, “What a cool and emotional vibe after a long time. I’m going to watch a good Bollywood movie.”

“Have seen enough action movies, masala, over the top movies this year. Now I want this year to end with a sweet, emotional, funny movie. Can’t wait!” shared a third.

An individual shared these pics from the Dunki trailer on X.

About Dunki

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal (in a special appearance). Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films have joined hands to produced the film.