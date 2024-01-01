Parineeti Chopra cuddles with Raghav Chadha as they celebrate New Year in Europe, shares pics

Parineeti and Raghav holiday in Europe

In the first picture, Parineeti shared, she rested her head on Raghav's chest as they sat in a restaurant. While Raghav wore a beige sweater, Parineeti was seen in a cream and black outfit. Both of them smiled as they posed for the camera. In the next photo, Parineeti shared a closeup picture of a packaged cupcake.

Parineeti shares pics with Raghav

Parineeti sat on Raghav's lap as they posed for the camera in the next picture. While Parineeti wore a black outfit, Raghav was seen in a maroon sweater and black pants. They wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the photo. Parineeti and Raghav posed with their friend in the next picture. The last photo featured a cup of hot beverage.

Parineeti pens note

Parineeti captioned the post, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed (smiling face with hearts emoji). It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London. Happy New Year everyone! (Two hearts emoji)."

Raghav shares post

The AAP leader also shared several photos, some of them similar to what Parineeti shared. In one photo, Parineeti pinched his cheek as they sat inside a restaurant. In another picture, they posed together on a balcony.

He captioned the post, “She called me Santa, but it’s me who got the most wonderful present of all! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year, one filled with love, joy and peace.”

Ahead of Christmas, Parineeti posted a romantic picture with Raghav. In the photo, she leaned towards Raghav as he held her. "Falling on my Santa for life @raghavchadha88," she captioned the post.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti reportedly started in London as the duo studied together in a college there.

About Parineeti's films

Parineeti was recently seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6. Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

