Raghav Chadha pens a sweet note for his ‘own personal melody queen’ Parineeti Chopra as she starts her singing journey

Actor Parineeti Chopra announced last week that she is officially making a foray into music as a singer. She recently conducted her first concert in Mumbai. Now, her husband, Raghav Chadha, has taken to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for his 'own personal melody queen' as she begins her new journey as a singer. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra announces she's becoming a singer, says having two careers will be ‘fun, chaotic') Raghav Chadha penned a note for Parineeti Chopra.

Raghav Chadha's post for Parineeti

Raghav shared a picture of Parineeti singing on stage. He wrote in the caption, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on."

In the last line of the caption, he added, "PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha"

Raghav had earlier called Parineeti on a video call as she was preparing for her performance. Parineeti had shared the video on her Instagram post, where she was seen talking to Raghav. "The only thing I want to say is that you have my blessing," he said on the call, to which she giggled.

Parineeti's Instagram post

Earlier, Parineeti had announced the beginning of her journey as a singer on Instagram. "I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic). So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut," an excerpt from her caption read. She had sung the track Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for her 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s.

