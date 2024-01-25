Parineeti Chopra announces she's becoming a singer, says having two careers will be ‘fun, chaotic’

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday announced that she is officially making a foray into music as a singer. Parineeti, who has a background in classical music, has signed up with Entertainment Consultant LLP, a renowned entertainment company affiliated with TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management. (Also Read: Inside pics from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first Lohri together with family) Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to become a professional singer

What Parineeti said

“Music, to me, has always been my happy place. I’ve watched countless musicians worldwide performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world,” Parineeti wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Thursday.

"I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic). So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut," she added.

Parineeti said she is excited to collaborate with Entertainment Consultant for her singing ventures. "We’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am," she wrote.

The 35-year-old actor is familiar to the music world as she sang the track Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin for her 2017 movie Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti as an actor

On the movie front, the actor was last seen in Mission Raniganj, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, and Parineeti has lent her voice to the movie's soundtrack. Chamkila will be released on Netflix India.

On the personal front, Parineeti married boyfriend and Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha last year.

