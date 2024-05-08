 Diljit Dosanjh responds after rapper Naseeb's dig about cutting his hair, not wearing turban properly: ‘Veere…' - Hindustan Times
Diljit Dosanjh responds after rapper Naseeb's dig about cutting his hair, not wearing turban properly: ‘Veere…'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2024 04:59 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh had the best response to rapper Naseeb who took a dig at the singer and asked him to tie a turban first.

Rapper Naseeb criticised actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and said that he cannot even tie a turban. Now, Diljit has responded to the rapper's comments in his Instagram Stories. Diljit wished the rapper all the love and success in his career. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh scripts history with packed performance at Vancouver stadium for Dil-Luminati Tour)

Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to Naseeb's comments.
Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to Naseeb's comments.

Naseeb had posted a picture of the Diljit, in which he was seen with short hair. In the caption, the rapper wrote, "You’re Not Punjab... Go and learn how to tie a turban (sic)." In his recent Instagram Stories, he shared the response from many users who agreed with him.

Diljit's response

Now, Diljit has responded to Naseeb's comments via his own Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Sab Gobind Hai. Naseeb, Veere, baut pyar tuanu. Rab tuanu baut baut taraki deve to chardi kalaa ch rakhe. Oh Aap he bol riha te aap hi jawab v de rihaa. Mera walon sirf pyar te pyar (All that matters is God. Naseeb, brother, all my love to you. May almighty give you lots and lots of fame and may you do more work. You ask and you get the answer. Only love from my end).”

In a separate Instagram Stories update, he wrote: “With all heart the lord speaks. Who else speak, other than the lord.” Naseeb responded by saying that that was his opinion and he would delete his post later.

Diljit via Instagram Stories.
Diljit via Instagram Stories.

More details

Diljit recently scripted history with his performance at Vancouver's BC Place stadium. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the venue which was attended by more than 50,000 concert attendees.

Diljit recently earned wide acclaim with his leading turn in the biopic drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The Imtiaz Ali film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the popularity of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. It is available on Netflix.

