Diljit Dosanjh scripts history with packed performance at Vancouver stadium for Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh has time and again achieved historical milestones in the music industry. The actor-singer constantly promotes Punjabi music at global platforms. However, recently he achieved a new feat by performing at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Diljit shared glimpses of his performance on his social media handle. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao says Bollywood came together to praise Diljit, Chamkila) Diljit Dosanjh achieved milestone at Dil-Luminati tour in Vancouver.

Diljit Dosanjh scripts history in Vancouver

Diljit shared a post from his Dil-Luminati tour on his Instagram handle, followed by a series of photos and a video. He captioned it as, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN (writing emoji) BC PLACE STADIUM (building emoji) SOLD OUT (face with goggles emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR (monster emoji).

In one of the heartfelt videos, the general manger of the event interacts with Diljit. The latter is seen saying, “Thank you Sir, thank you for having us here.” While the general manager says, “My name is Chris. I am the general manager here at the stadium. The largest ever Punjabi show outside of India.” Chris then handed over a framed picture of his performance to Diljit as a souvenir while the crew clapped.

Bollywood celebs react to Diljit's Vancouver concert

Neha Dhupia commented and wrote, “Beyond (fire emoji) we are living in the @diljitdosanjh era (blessings emoji, heart emoji).” Rhea Kapoor wrote, “The best (heart emoji) miss you all. (crying emoji)” A fan commented, “Cried at the stadium when Diljit kissed the kid's forehead (three emotional eyes emojis) GOD SENT IN HUMAN FORM (three folded hands emojis).” A netizen also complemented and posted, “Punjab’s Michael Jackson (three rocket emojis).”

About Dil-Luminati tour

All the tickets for the concert were sold out. The front-row seats for the afternoon show were priced from 482.79 US dollar to 713.89 US dollar, reported by Money Control. Diljit sang songs from his popular album GOAT, in the presence of 54,000 fans in Vancouver.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent acting credential

Diljit was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor played the titular role on the life of the late Punjabi singer, nicknamed as the Elvis of Punjab by his fans. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.