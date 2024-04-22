Rajkummar Rao says Bollywood unites when 'there’s something extraordinary'; praises Diljit Dosanjh for Chamkila

Actor Rajkummar Rao has spoken about the film industry and how only when “there’s something extraordinary”, do people come together to praise it. Speaking with News18, he recalled the Hindi film industry had unanimously praised Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Praising Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, Rajkummar also shared that he has watched it twice. (Also Read | Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing real-life character in Srikanth) Rajkummar Rao spoke about Diljit Dosanjh and his new film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Rajkummar talks about Bollywood, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Rajkummar said, “I also feel that it doesn’t happen every time. Whenever there’s something extraordinary that happens, only then people come together and celebrate. It happened when Alia Bhatt did Gangubai Kathiawadi. Everybody unanimously said that she delivered a brilliant performance. When something hits the right notes, everybody comes together. But otherwise, liking a film is very subjective. I might like something that another person didn’t and vice-versa. Once in a while, however, a film comes out that meets with unanimous love from everyone in the industry.”

Rajkummar praises Amar Singh Chamkila

Talking about Amar Singh Chamkila he shared, “I never feel envy. I get inspired. I recently watched Amar Singh Chamkila. I haven’t reached out to him yet but I think Diljit was bang on in the film. I think no one could have it better. Those subtle nuances were incredible. And him being from Punjab definitely helped too. I think he was Chamkila for me. It was one of those performances that made me watch the film again. If I like something, I make sure that I watch it two-three times.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. It presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit portrays Chamkila, and Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. It is streaming on Netflix.

Rajkummar's upcoming film

Fans will see Rajkummar in the upcoming film Srikanth, in which he plays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10. Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar also round out the cast of Srikanth.