Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing real-life character in Srikanth: 'There's more hunger in me'

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth, in which he plays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. In an interview with PTI, the actor shared that he is ‘hungry’ for more challenging parts in his career and wants to do more such roles in the future. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours: I saw the pic, must be touched up, only got fillers done) Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.

What Rajkummar said

In the interview, Rajkummar talked about signing on to do a film and his approach to a part. He said, “I don't really plan. Whatever character, film I'm doing at that moment, that's (becomes) my dream role. I'm only focused on that character and that story. I'm sure there's much more ahead for me. Like, two-three years ago I didn't know that I would be able to do 'Srikanth', but it happened. (Today) There's more hunger in me as an actor, and there's more fire. There'll be way more challenging characters (coming) my way."

He further continued, "I love challenges. And, something that scares me excites me even more. And 'Srikanth' did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it." He also added that playing a real life character is challenging because one had to hit the right notes and he feels a sense of ‘duty’ to do justice to that part.

More details

Rajkummar made his film debut with 2010's Love Sex Aur Dhokha. In the following years, he went to star in critically acclaimed films like Shahid, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Stree, and Monica, O My Darling.

Srikanth sees the actor Rao play the role of the titular industrialist who pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will hit the screens on May 10. The film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.