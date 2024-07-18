Karthi looks bereft as he pays respects to stuntman who died after falling 20 ft on Sardar 2 set

Actor Karthi paid his respects to the stuntman who died on the sets of his upcoming film Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran. Sun News shared a video of the actor visiting 54-year-old stuntman Elumalai’s family in Chennai on Wednesday evening to share condolences. (Also Read: Stuntman falls 20 ft to his death on sets of Karthi's Sardar 2; producers offer condolences) Karthi visited Elumalai's family on Wednesday evening.

Karti pays respects

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), the TV channel wrote in Tamil, “Actor Karthi visited the body of stuntman Elumalai, who died after falling from a height of 20 feet during the shooting of Sardaar-2.” In the video, Karthi looks bereft as he stands with folded hands in front of the family. Later, he also interacted with Elumalai’s family members, holding their hands as they grieved.

Elumalai’s accidental death

Shooting for Sardar 2 was taking place at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai. Elumalai fell from a rostrum on July 16 and was rushed to the hospital. He died due to an internal haemorrhage at 11:30 pm. Shooting was halted and the production house, Prince Pictures confirmed the news on social media.

They released a statement that read, “He (Elumalai) was rushed to the neraby multi speciality hospital where he was treated by the team of doctors. However, at around 11.30 pm on July 16, 2024, despite the intensive medical treatment, Mr Elumalai unfortunately passed away. Our entire team extend our sincerest condolences to Mr Elumalai’s family and we stand with them in this time of grief.”

Sardar 2’s shooting

Sardar 2 was officially launched on July 12 with a pooja ceremony attended by Mithran and Karthi. Karthi’s father, actor Sivakumar, also attended the event. Shooting for the film commenced in Chennai on July 15. The film is a sequel to Mithran and Karthi’s 2022 film Sardar, a spy thriller that saw the actor in dual roles.