Malavika Mohanan suffered sunburns, rode a buffalo for Vikram’s Thangalaan: ‘I visited at least five doctors’

Actor Malavika Mohanan will soon be seen in Pa Ranjith’s Vikram-starrer Thangalaan. The actor, who sports dreadlocks, body tattoos and makeup in the film, detailed at a press conference the toll the character took on her. Onmanorama reports she even had to visit five doctors while shooting. (Also Read: Thangalaan trailer: Vikram plays a fierce tribal leader; Malavika Mohanan is a sorceress. Watch) Malavika Mohanan in a still from Vikram-starrer Thangalaan.

‘I had rashes everywhere’

Malavika shared that after she shot outdoors at Kolar for a long schedule, she had to visit at least five doctors to recover. “I visited at least five doctors, including a dermatologist and an eye doctor. Basically, I had to sit down for the makeup for four to five hours. I had rashes after being in makeup for 10 hours. We were also exposed to the sun a lot during the shoot. Of course, you don’t have the time to think about it then, but later you see burn marks here and there.”

‘I thought he was joking’

Malavika says Ranjith made her ride a buffalo for a scene in the film. The issue was, she wasn’t prepped for it beforehand. She said, “There was a scene with a buffalo. I was getting ready to shoot and saw it. Ranjith sir asked me if I like it. When I said yes, he asked me to go sit on it. I thought he was joking, but he asked me again. Finally, I went and sat on it. He did not tell me about the scene in advance, so I was taken aback when he asked me to.”

About Thangalaan

Thangalaan also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon. GV Prakash composed the music for the film produced by Studio Green. In addition to Tamil, Thangalaan will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 15.