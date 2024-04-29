Malavika Mohanan gives befitting reply to a troll asking her to learn acting: ‘I’ll go the day you…’

Actor Malavika Mohanan held a Q&A session with fans on her X (formerly Twitter) account. But she was in no mood to put up with any nonsense and had some befitting, and sometimes witty, replies to trolls looking to question her acting skills or objectify her. Here’s what she had to say. (Also Read: Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan to explore the ‘real story’ of KGF) Malavika Mohanan wasn't in the mood to put up with trolls in a recently held Q&A session.(Instagram)

‘You’re looking for kink-appeasing, I’m looking for intellectuality’

When an X user asked her in Tamil when she’ll go to an acting class, Malavika replied, “I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question.”

When another asked her if she has ever pierced her navel, she hit back, “Well, you’re looking for a kink-appeasing Q&A and I’m looking for an intellectually fun one. We’re on 2 entirely different pages.”

Malavika also said, “Never. Got a problem with that?” to a X user asking her when she’ll stop doing ‘glamour shows’. When another asked her why she always does ‘glamorous photoshoots’, she said, “Coz I like to. Simple :)”

A fan asked her how the first four months of her 2024 were and the actor called them ‘mediocre’, writing, “Very mediocre to be honest. Hoping it gets better soon. How’s 2024 been for you guys so far?” Someone also wanted to know when she would get married, to which she replied, “Why are you in a hurry to see me married?”

‘I got to try my hand at action in Thangalaan’

Malavika also opened up that Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Vikram-starrer Thangalaan is one film she enjoyed working on. She said, “I always wanted to try out my hand at action, and with #thangalaan I got to do exactly that. I feel like it’s been a while since I explored a softer side and really want to do a nice love story-ish film soon.”

She also added, “Also I would say thangalaan is more story driven and not mindless action, so it’s still enagaging to watch it when action is ingrained into the narrative & not put in a formulaic way.”

Upcoming work

Malavika will soon play the female lead in Thangalaan, which will be released sometime this year. A release date is yet to be announced. The film is set during the British rule in India and tells the story of Thangalaan, a tribal leader, who goes on a valiant struggle against the British after they plot to seize his land for gold mining. While it’s yet to be announced, she will also debut in Telugu with Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, which also stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar.

