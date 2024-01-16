Vikram-starrer Thangalaan release date postponed, film's team shares update and new posters. See here

Thangalaan, starring Vikram in the lead role, will release in theatres globally in April this year, the makers have announced. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Studio Green also shared new posters featuring Vikram. (Also Read | Thangalaan teaser: Vikram murders snakes and his enemies in the goriest, violent teaser) Vikram in new Thangalaan poster.

Thangalaan new release date

In the posters, Vikram was seen bare-bodied, wearing a loincloth around his waist. He kneeled in a desert while looking ahead of him and holding a stick. It was shared with the caption, "History awaits to be written in blood and gold. #ThangalaanFromApril2024 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti." The film was previously scheduled to hit the screens on January 26 this year.

More about Thangalaan

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th-century mining. Thangalaan is backed by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house. Thangalaan also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash is scoring the music for the film. Thangalaan will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Pa Ranjith is known for blockbusters such as Madras, Kabali, Kaala and Sarpatta Parambarai.

Vikram's other films

Last year in October, Vikram had also announced his 62nd feature film project. It will be directed by Chithha filmmaker SU Arun Kumar. The project will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films such as Thugs and Mumbaikar. GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.

Vikram shared the announcement video on his official page on X. "Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar , @gvprakashmusical and @hr_pictures... Brace yourselves," the actor had posted. According to the makers, the movie will soon start filming.

Vikram was seen in the action spy film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. It hit the theatres last year. Dhruva Natchathiram, helmed by Gautham Menon, was a spy action film. It was in production since 2018. The film also starred Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran, Radhika, Arjun Das and Divyadarshini. The soundtrack is composed by Harris Jayaraj. Before that he featured in Mani Ratnam’s two-part magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

