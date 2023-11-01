Thangalaan teaser: Vikram murders snakes and his enemies in the goriest, violent teaser

The eagerly awaited teaser of the Tamil film Thangalaan has been released, captivating Tamil cinema enthusiasts. Actor Chiyaan Vikram making an impressive mark in this film and the teaser which portrays intense battle scenes. Vikram in Thangalaan.

The teaser begins with Vikram killing a snake by simply twisting it and tearing it apart in two pieces. The gory imagery doesn't stop throughout the teaser as blood spatters across faces and screen, sirens scream and people are massacred.

Thangalaan is directed by the leading director of the Tamil film industry, Pa Ranjith. Apart from Vikram, the film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon.

Kishore Kumar has handled the cinematography, while the G.V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music. SS Moorthy is behind art direction, and the editing responsibilities have been shouldered by R.K. Selva.

The film's shoot was completed in 118 days, and it has been announced by the film's crew that the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on January 26th of the next year.

Vikram was last seen as Adithya Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign, in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, the film tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, (played by Jayam Ravi) one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

