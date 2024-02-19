Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan to explore the ‘real story’ of KGF

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Panjith will reveal ‘the real story’ behind Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka. In a note shared by the makers, they claim that the film will reveal the reason why India was called ‘sone ki chidiya’ (golden bird) by the British. (Also Read: Thangalaan teaser: Vikram murders snakes and his enemies in the goriest, violent teaser) Vikram in a still from Thangalaan

The backdrop

In ancient times, India was called ‘sone ki chidiya’ due to the KGF. Britishers exploited the gold mine, one of the biggest in the world, and took over 900 tonnes of gold to England. Given that most are unaware of the story today, the makers claim that their film will explore the ‘real story’ and background of these gold mines.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The story

Thangalaan is based on real life and will explore how the people of KGF saved the mines from the Britishers. The film also explores how the residents came up with ways to avoid exploitation by the colonisers, with the film set pre-Independence in the 19th century.

The teaser

In November last year, the makers released the teaser of the film. It begins with Vikram killing a snake by twisting it and tearing it apart in two pieces. The gory imagery doesn't stop throughout the teaser as blood spatters across faces and screen, sirens scream and people are massacred. Vikram underwent a makeover for the film and can be seen looking almost unrecognisable.

Release date

On Pongal, it was announced that Thangalaan will be released in April this year. The film will be Vikram’s next after Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon also star in the film with music by GV Prakash. Studio Green is producing this project, apart from Suriya’s Kanguva. The film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi apart from Tamil.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place