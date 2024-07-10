Thangalaan trailer: Vikram plays a fierce tribal leader; Malavika Mohanan is a sorceress. Watch

Thangalaan trailer: The much-anticipated trailer of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film with Vikram, titled Thangalaan, was released on Wednesday. The film, set during the British Raj, sees the actor play a fierce tribal leader. (Also Read: Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan to explore the ‘real story’ of KGF) Thangalaan trailer: Vikram and Malavika Mohanan play the leads in the film.

Thangalaan trailer

The 2-minute-9-second trailer leaves a lot to unpack. Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Vikram wrote, “Witness the Son of Gold, mine through history with sacrifice, sweat and bloodshed.”

It starts off by Parvathy Thiruvothu’s character questioning Vikram what goes on in his mind, hinting at his poor mental health. A Britisher called Lord Clement arrives soon in their village to look for gold with the help of the villagers.

A man predicts is that looking for the gold is looking for death. Malavika Mohanan plays a supposed sorceress called Aarathi, protecting the land from being exploited. The trailer ends with Vikram covered in gold dust and joined by his people.

The story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

According to the film's team, Thangalaan will explore the ‘real story’ behind the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in Karnataka. In a note shared earlier this year, they wrote about how Indians were called ‘sone ki chidiya’ (gold bird) due to the KGF.

Britishers exploited the gold mine, one of the biggest in the world, and took over 900 tonnes of gold to England. Most are unaware of this, so the makers claim Thangalaan will explore the ‘real story’ behind these gold mines.

Thangalaan is based on real-life incidents and will explore how the people of KGF saved the mines from the Britishers. The film also explores how the residents came up with ways to avoid exploitation by the colonisers, with the film set pre-Independence in the 19th century.

Thangalaan release date

Thangalaan was supposed to be released in January and later April this year, but release was postponed until August 15. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon.

GV Prakash composed the music for the film produced by Studio Green. In addition to Tamil, Thangalaan will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film’s gory and bloody teaser was released in November last year and received a good response.