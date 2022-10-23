Thangalaan teaser: Pa Ranjith teams up with Chiyaan Vikram for new film, check out first footage

Chiyaan Vikram's 61st film has been titled Thangalaan and a teaser has also been released. He took to Twitter to share a short glimpse at the movie and introduce fans to pivotal characters and give a lick of what the vibe of the film will be.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "What better way to say ‘Happy Deepavali’ than this!! May this lil peek into the world of #Thangalaan light up your day@beemji@kegvraja@StudioGreen2@officialneelam@parvatweets@MalavikaM_@PasupathyMasi@thehari___@gvprakash@Lovekeegam@kishorkumardop @EditorSelva. (sic)"

The teaser shows Vikram as a village leader who seemingly goes head to head with the British. He is wearing a loin cloth for most part of the teaser and holding a tall cane in his hand. Short glimpses of Malavika and Parvathy are also seen.

Vikram was last seen as Adithya Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola's reign, in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name, the film tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, (played by Jayam Ravi) one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

About working with Mani, Vikram told PTI, “Mani came and changed the cinema on its head. As someone who has not worked with any other director, Mani learned a lot from others' mistakes. So all of us have been blessed to work with him.”

Ponniyin Selvan was also the first pan-India project of the actor, who has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies. While he has done two Hindi films -- Raavan and Bejoy Nambiar's David, the actor has never done a Kannada movie.

