Allu Arjun and Sukumar shoot for Pushpa 2 The Rule climax after weeks of rumours about tiff

After weeks of rumours of a spat between director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally back on floors. The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Pushpa announced that the film’s climax was being shot on Monday. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule climax leaked? Fans urge producers to take action) Sukumar and Allu Arjun on the sets of Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule back on floors

“Shoot update: Pushpa 2 The Rule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax. Pushpa 2 The Rule grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024,” tweeted the X account for Pushpa, sharing a clip of Arjun from one of the film’s teasers.

Fans were relieved that everything was back on track, with one fan commenting, “Finally some good update.” Another wrote, “bhAAi (Brother Alli Arjun) back in action.” Many seemed relieved that the film was still slated for release on December 6. The climax is being shot at Ramoji Film City.

Rumoured tiff between Sukumar, Allu Arjun

The last few weeks saw numerous reports of a rumoured tiff between Sukumar and Arjun. When the actor trimmed his beard a little and went on a European vacation with his family, fans even had a meltdown of sorts. At one point, even Fahadh Faasil’s name was roped in and many wondered if he was the one not allocating dates for the film. Irrespective of what happened, given that Arjun’s fans last saw him on-screen in 2021 in Pushpa: The Rise, they’re relieved the film will be released in theatres this year.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music, with the songs Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki already receiving good response. Mireslow Kuba Brozek is the cinematographer.