Hilarity ensues after Allu Arjun's trimmed beard causes worry about Pushpa 2 The Rule; his team clarifies. Watch

There was a time when Allu Arjun would sport a different look every year, sometimes even two per year, for his films, earning him the moniker Stylish Star. But now, ever since he began shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa, any hair out of place seems to cause a meltdown with his fans, who have been waiting to see him on-screen again since 2021. (Also Read: The next big pan-India hit: After Kalki 2898 AD, can Pushpa 2, Devara, Kanguva strike gold at box office?) Allu Arjun was recently spotted while on vacation. He will soon be seen in Pushpa 2 the Rule.

Allu Arjun’s fans worry

Fans, who are usually thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars on vacation, were worried when a recent video of Arjun leaked online. The actor was supposedly travelling from Hyderabad to Doha when an airline passenger filmed him with an ever-so-slightly trimmed beard.

Given that Arjun has not changed his hair or beard since 2020, maintaining his look as Pushpa Raj, fans panicked, worrying that Pushpa 2: The Rule will not make its December deadline - the film has already been postponed once.

“Ee beard tho manage cheyalera??? (Can’t they manage with this beard?)” wrote the fan who shared the original video. “Beard Ravataniki 1 Month, Balance Shoot 1 Month + Post Production, Promotions...Haha Malli Postpone Haa. (It’ll take a month for the beard to grow out. Then he’ll shoot for a month again. Then there’s post production and promotions…is the film postponed again.)” panicked another.

Some people even picked out a new release date, sharing that 2025 summer would be the best time. One optimistically commented, “Look change chetu undochu ga ending lo p3 kosam. (Maybe he changed the look for film’s ending and the set up of Pushpa 3)” Some even hoped the video was shot when he was shooting for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2019.

The lack of updates from the film's team and rumours of a tiff between Sukumar and Arjun only added to the chaos.

Allu Arjun’s team reacts

When Hindustan Times reached out to Arjun’s team about the video, a representative close to the actor pointed out that there was no cause for concern. “Yes, this video was taken recently, but there’s nothing to worry about. He still has long hair and a beard; he’s just groomed better. People forget that Pushpa 2: The Rule will see his character Pushpa Raj go from being a daily wage worker and smuggler to a don. He still can’t look as unkept and scraggly as in Pushpa: The Rise. There are no plans to postpone the film from December 6 either.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule was supposed to be released on August 15, but it was postponed because the shooting has yet to be wrapped up. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil also star in the film.