Allu Arjun announces Pushpa 2: The Rule is postponed. Here's when it will release now

Since last week, rumours were swirling that Sukumar's much-awaited action thriller Pushpa: The Rule has been pushed from its announced release date of August 15. Now, lead actor Allu Arjun has officially announced that the Pushpa sequel has indeed been delayed and has a new release date now. (Also Read: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart release date announced; fans wonder about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2) Allu Arjun announces a new release date for Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2 new release date

On Monday evening, Allu Arjun took to his X handle and shared a new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule. It featured him in his titular role of Pushpa Raj, wearing a grey t-shirt, a brown shirt over it, with a matching bandana on his head. He held a sword in his hand, resting threateningly on his shoulder. Allu looked into the camera, sporting a deadly expression. His caption stated, “#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Fans have been wondering about the status of Pushpa 2 ever since new movies have announced August 15 as their release date. While Pushpa 2 was already scheduled to clash with Rohit Shetty's Bollywood cop drama Singham Again and Nikkhil Advani's action thriller Vedaa, last week, Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein and Puri Jagannadh's sci-fi action film Double iSmart were also added to the mix. Later, it was clarified that Jio Studios had now moved its Singham Again release to Diwali, and announced that its horror comedy Stree 2 would release on August 15 instead.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the direct sequel to Sukumar's 2021 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first part featured Allu Arjun as an anti-hero, Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil was introduced at the end of the first film, hinting at a much bigger role in the sequel. Pushpa: The Rise also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the popular dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.