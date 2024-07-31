Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule climax leaked? Fans urge producers to take action

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, will be released in December. Now, a video is making the rounds on social media, seemingly taken while the film's climax was being shot. (Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule makers spent ₹60 crore on Gangamma Thalli jatara scene) A screen grab of the video supposedly taken on the sets of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Pushpa 2 video leaked

The person sharing the video, seemingly taken on the sets of Pushpa 2, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Allu Arjun climax scene. I wasn’t supposed to take this, but oh well.” Numerous people have since shared the video, which shows an extra being pulled up by ropes. None of the lead actors can be seen in the video, making it hard to decipher if it was shot on the sets of Sukumar’s film.

Miffed fans, however, urge those sharing the videos to delete it, with some asking Mythri Movie Makers to take action. One wrote, “Orey endukra leak chestunaru (Why are you guys leaking the video),” while another wrote, “Bro delete chey (Delete it bro).” Some asked the producers to intervene while others claim they’re already aware and that ‘people are losing jobs’ writing, “Bro mythri movies vaalu chaala kopam ga unnaru anta and people are losing their job..please delete it bro.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule was supposed to be released on August 15 but was postponed to December 6. Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The first part saw Pushpa rise from a daily wage worker to a red sanders smuggler to a gangster. It was released in December 2021 and was a remarkable success, even in the Hindi regions.

Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the music for the first film is composing for the sequel. Two songs titled Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki have been released and received good response.