Rashmika Mandanna mourns the death of her pet: ‘Rest in peace my goodest boi’

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to mourn the death of her family pet, Max. She shared a picture of her pet and penned an emotional note about how much she misses him. Rashmika’s pet Maxi stays in her family home. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shares a reel and explains her mother tongue: ‘How beautiful it sounds’) A throwback picture of Rashmika Mandanna with her family pet Maxi.

Rashmika mourns Maxi

Rashmika shared a sweet picture of Maxi on her Instagram stories. In the photos, the pet is lying in her lap, holding him close with one hand while she plays with a fidget toy in her other hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Rest in peace my lil goodest boiiiii Maxi. We’ll miss you and I really hope we’ll get to each other very soon..(sic)” Maxi is Rashmika’s family pet, staying at her family home in Karnataka with her parents and little sister.

A screengrab of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram stories.

Rashmika has often shared pictures and videos of Maxi on her Instagram. She once even shared a sweet boomerang with him, writing, “If you have any pets at home, Cherish them with all your heart. cz for them you are their whole world.”

In 2021, she got a new puppy she named Aura to stay with her in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures of Aura back then she wrote, “Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time..Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think. (sic)”

Upcoming work

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She now has 6 films in Telugu and Hindi lined up. Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. She will also star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. Rashmika also has The Girlfriend and Rainbow lined up. In Hindi, she has Chhava with Vicky Kaushal and Sikandar with Salman Khan.