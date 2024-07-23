IMDb ranks most anticipated and popular Indian movies of 2024: Kalki 2898 AD to Pushpa 2 The Rule

Indian cinema had witnessed some commercial hits in 2024, despite the box office uncertainty. Kalki 2898-AD is currently the most popular Indian movie of 2024. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, scheduled for release on December 6, is the most anticipated Indian movie for the rest of the year, as shared by the page views of IMDb customers. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 15: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film crosses ₹1000 crore) A glimpse at the most popular and highly anticipated Indian films of 2024.

IMDb releases its list of top Indian films of 2024

IMDb (Internet Movie Database), which is one of the most popular sources for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has announced the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) and the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year. These lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.

Nag Ashwin on pushing cinematic boundaries

Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki 2898-AD, in an interview with IMDb, said, “It's a great pleasure and honour for our whole team to be featured on the IMDb list. I think it directly reflects the love of our audience across the world. This inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries.”

Manjummel Boys director on visual storytelling

Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys, the No. 2 ranking Indian movie of 2024 in his interaction with IMDb told, “Manjummel Boys is a tale of friendship and a survival thriller, exploring universal themes of triumph against the odds. The film's visual storytelling transcends language barriers, making it accessible to a global audience. This film is very close to my heart, and the love and overwhelming response from the audience have been truly humbling. I am grateful to IMDb for this honour and would like to express my sincere gratitude to viewers around the world for their love and support. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew, who brought the magic of this film to life.”

Indian cinema tops IMDb 2024 list

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, said, “IMDb data indicates that there is a growing appetite for innovative and impactful cinema that is captivating viewers in India and globally. The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) list features a diverse slate, with five Hindi films, three Malayalam, and two Telugu titles, indicating that audiences are drawn towards compelling stories irrespective of language.”

She further said, “Demonstrating a strong demand for continued narratives, five of the most anticipated titles are sequels or part of popular franchises, including Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (No. 1), Welcome to the Jungle (No. 3), Singham Again (No. 6), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (No. 7), and Stree 2 (No. 10).”

Most popular Indian movies of 2024 (So far)

Kalki 2898 - AD

Manjummel Boys

Fighter

Hanu Man

Shaitaan

Laapataa Ladies

Article 370

Premalu

Aavesham

Munjya

Indian films from January-July get highest IMDb ranking

Of all the movies released in India between January 1, 2024 and July 10, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Most anticipated Indian movies for rest of the year

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Devara Part 1

Welcome to the Jungle

The Greatest of All Time

Kanguva

Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Thangalaan

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Stree 2

Out of all the Indian movies scheduled for release for the remainder of the year, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers between January 1, 2024, and July 10, 2024. This information was determined by the actual page views of the hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani in Top IMDb list

It's important to note that Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Ajay Devgn are involved in projects in both lists. Deepika and Disha are starring in Kalki 2898-AD, and Deepika is also part of the Fighter cast. Ajay stars in Shaitaan. Additionally, Deepika and Ajay will collaborate for the first time in Singham Again, which is scheduled for release later this year. Disha's upcoming releases include Welcome to the Jungle and Kanguva.

