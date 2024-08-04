Allu Arjun donates 25 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund, prays for safety of Wayanad landslide victims

Allu Arjun has shown his support for the relief work in landslide-hit Wayanad, and announced that he will be donating the amount of ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. The actor took to Instagram and X to share a note on Sunday morning, in which he wished for the safety of the victims affected by the landslides. (Also read: Mohanlal surveys damage in landslide-hit Wayanad, pledges ₹3 cr for rehabilitation work) Allu Arjun pledged the donation amount of ₹ 25 Lakh to Wayanad relief work.

Allu Arjun's statement

Allu Arjun's statement read, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength." The caption for the post read, “Praying for the safety and strength of the people of Kerala.”

More details

Allu Arjun has become the latest celebrity to donate for Wayanad relief work. In the last week, actors Suriya and Vikram, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have donated lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. On Saturday, Mohanlal reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform, and pledged to donate ₹3 crore for the rehabilitation work of the disaster-hit region.

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal said, “The magnitude of the landslide can only be comprehended by witnessing it first-hand. The army, the navy, the air force, the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue, the other organisations, locals etc. who all are part of the rescue operations have done a wonderful job.”

Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed heavy rains and landslides around July 30, which resulted in the loss of numerous lives. The death toll in the landslides on Friday evening crossed 300 with over 200 still reported to be missing.