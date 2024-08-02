Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan donate 20 lakh to support victims of Wayanad landslides

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan expressed their solidarity with the victims and the families affected by Wayanad landslides in Kerala. The couple sent a joint letter to the Chief Minister's Office in Kerala and offered financial assistance to the victims. Naynathara and Vignesh took to their Instagram handles as well to share their joint statement. (Also read: Wayanad landslide: Suriya, Vikram, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil donate to Kerala) Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan have offered help to the victims of Wayanad landslides.

Nayanthara-Vignesh extend support to Kerala government

The letter read, “In the wake of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, our hearts go out to the affected families and communities. The devastation and loss experienced by the community are gut-wrenching. In these times of great need, we are reminded of the importance of coming together to support one another. As a gesture of solidarity, we are making a humble contribution of ₹20,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide the much-needed immediate assistance to the affected families and aid in the rebuilding process. It has been extremely heartening to see the coordinated response from our government, volunteers, rescue teams, and several other organisations, all working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Let us unite in strength and compassion to help rebuild and heal.”

While sharing the letter, Vignesh captioned his post as, “Can’t match the loses in #wayanad :( extending our support at this dark time (folded hand emojis) @nayanthara.”

Suriya, Mammootty offer financial help to victims

Apart from Nayanthara and Vignesh, Tamil actors Suriya and Vikram, Malayalam actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya also extended their support. The actors donated to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

About Nayanthara-Vignesh

Nayanthara hails from Kerala, and her parents currently live in Thiruvalla, Kerala. She was born as Diana Mariam Kurian to Omana Kurian and Kurian Kodiyattu. Nayanthara and Vignesh are parents to twin boys named Ulag and Uyir. At present, Nayanthara is looking forward to the release of her two Tamil films – The Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Vignesh is currently busy working on his directorial, Love Insurance Kompany.