Rajinikanth takes unwilling grandson to school; daughter Soundarya calls him ‘superhero thatha’

Stars, they’re just like us - they say - and these pictures of Rajinikanth seem to prove that. His daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, took to Instagram to share how her father swooped in to save the day when her son didn’t want to go to school on Friday. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rajinikanth tries to touch his feet at Ambani event. Watch) Rajinikanth fulfils his grandfatherly duties.

‘Best in every role you play’

Soundarya shared pictures of Rajinikanth with his unwilling grandson on Instagram, sharing that when he was unwilling to go to school, his thatha (grandfather) took it personally upon himself to drop him to school.

Soundarya wrote, “My son didn’t want to go to school this morning (sun emoji)… and SUPERHERO THATHA dearest took him to school himself (hug and heart emojis) you are the best in EVERY ROLE you play .. on and off screen my darling appa (heart eyes, kiss and love emojis) #BestGrandfather #BestFather #JustTheBest.”

The first picture Soundarya shared showed Rajinikanth pointing at his grandson who seemed upset about going to school. The second showed him in his grandson’s classroom, interacting with excited students.

Fans react

One fan commented that it was cool to either be the one dropped by Rajinikanth to school or even the one to see him at school. They wrote, “Imagining both scenarios. Either getting dropped by Rajinikanth or seeing Rajinikanth at school. WOW! Lucky ones. The best part is…I am the third generation and in awe as to how he has captured the hearts of our grandparents, parents, us and our children.”

One fan noticed a little girl who was clearly thrilled to see Rajinikanth at her school in the photo, writing, “Love that girl’s expression who has covered her mouth in surprise. Appa, Appa thaan, they always are special, even if he is the one and only super star.” Another wrote, “Hahaha look at he kids, they would have had a field day seeing uncle haha cutest!”

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth will soon star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan which will be released in October this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. He will soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan.