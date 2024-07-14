Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rajinikanth tries to touch his feet at Ambani event. Watch

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday. A video has now emerged of Amitabh's reaction after Rajinikanth tried to touch his feet. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at Ambani wedding, greets Rajinikanth with folded hands) Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were seen at the Ambani event.

Rajinikanth tried to touch Amitabh's feet

In a clip shared on Instagram, the duo greeted each other. As Amitabh extended hands, Rajinikanth tried to touch his feet. Amitabh quickly held his hands and then gave him a hug. The duo also shook hands and spoke to each other for some time. For the event, Amitabh wore a colourful sherwani and a shawl. Rajinikanth was seen in a white outfit.

Internet reacts to their gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "The love and respect these two deserve." A comment read, "Two legends in a frame." A person wrote, "How humble great people are." A comment read, "Both their gestures are so sweet." An Instagram user said, "Even though both are legends, they are so down to earth." Amitabh and Rajinikanth were also part of Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony, which took place on Friday.

About Shubh Aashirwad

The Shubh Aashirwad was also attended by Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini. Guests including Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Khushi Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza also arrived at the ceremony. Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Rajput, were also spotted during the ceremony.

Vidya Balan and actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were also among the attendees. For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman. On Friday, Anant and Radhika exchanged vows in a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.