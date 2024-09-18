Amitabh Bachchan opens up about Abhishek Bachchan's philanthropy on KBC; recollects how he spent a day at old age home

Amitabh Bachchan recently welcomed singers - Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal as guest contestants on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The singers were playing to support the NGO - Smit Foundation that provides a home and care for the elderly. While speaking to Sonu and Shreya, Amitabh recalled how his son Abhishek Bachchan was dedicated to community service from an early age. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how his grandkids roasted his Kalki 2898 AD) Amitabh Bachchan said Abhishek Bachchan was dedicated to community service since his college days.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan

As Sonu and Shreya shared insights on the need to engage in noble deeds as well as the work done by Smit Foundation, Amitabh said, “Abhishek studied in a foreign school where, instead of traditional punishments, students were encouraged to participate in community service. I recall him spending an entire day at an old age home, which was instrumental in shaping his sense of responsibility and compassion.” Later in the episode the KBC 16 host gave a standing ovation to Yojana, the owner of the Smit Foundation. While expressing his admiration to the NGO, the veteran actor moved everyone with his words by saying, “Aaj ke din yeh manch bhi aap hi ka ghar hai (Today this platform is also your home).”

About KBC 16

KBC 16 is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. Shah Rukh Khan replaced the original presenter for the third season, but Amitabh returned as the host for the next season and has remained the show host since then. KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. This film is a dystopian sci-fi action-thriller featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saaswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal characters. The veteran actor will begin shooting of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in 2025. He will also feature in R Balki's remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika. The Intern's original cast featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.